Vivian Eleanor (Grant) Rayhel, 80, of Arcola, passed away 8:22 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at Huntington Place Nursing Home in Rockledge, Fla.

Funeral services were Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at the Edwards Funeral home in Arcola. Pastor Brent Budd officiated. Burial followed in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, January 9, 2018.