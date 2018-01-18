Clabaugh to participate in State Queen Pageant

Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Queen, Madeline Clabaugh, will be one of 72 young ladies competing for Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Title at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield the weekend of Jan. 19-21, 2018.

Madeline’s interview portion will be held on Friday, Jan. 19. Her preliminary—which consists of speech, swimsuit, and evening gown–will be on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend and the tickets can be purchased at the door. Finals will be held on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. At that time they announce the top 15 and the non-finalists recognized.

The top 15 will then start over with all four categories along with answering three pop questions on stage. Tickets for the final portion had to be purchased in advanced. If someone would be interested in attending they could contact Sandy Hoke.