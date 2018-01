Terry Neal Traxler, 67, of Shelbyville, died at 6:23 pm. Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at Good Shephard Hospital in Shelbyville.

Funeral services were Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine Street, Arthur, with Rev. John Maples officiating. Burial followed in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation was two hours prior to the funeral service.