Eugene Rothrock

Eugene “Rocky” Donald Rothrock, 95, of Arcola, died at 1:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 at Mattoon Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at the Arcola United Methodist Church with Revs. Greg Busboom and Jeff VanDyke officiating. Burial followed in the Arcola Cemetery. Military Rites were conducted by the Arcola VFW and American Legion Post and the U.S. Navy Honors Guard. Visitation was prior to the funeral service at the church. Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust Street, Arcola, assisted the family with arrangements.