EP boys ready for JHOC tournament
By Caleigh Parsley
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Seventh Grade (6-10)
Tuscola-36; Warrensburg-Latham-16
Robert Fancher-2 points; Easton Cunningham – 3 points; Hunter Branca – 3 points; Chris Boyd – 3 points; Colton Musgrave – 6 points; Boston Broady – 6 points; Grant Kaufman – 6 points; Will Cowan – 7 points
Eighth Grade (13-3)
Tuscola-37; Warrensburg-Latham-30
Thomas Brown – 1 rebound; James Parsley – 3 points; Pat Pierce – 4 points, 1 rebound; Haven Hatfield – 5 points, 2 rebounds; Peyton Armstrong – 6 points, 1 rebound; Jalen Quinn – 19 points, 9 rebounds