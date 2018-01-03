City Council closes out 2017 with quick meeting

By Craig Hastings

The last council meeting of 2017 might well have been the year’s shortest.

In less than ten minutes the council concluded business. The only business of notable interest was a brief discussion on the sale of the outlet mall to Long Island Company, Mason Asset Management. This newspaper had broken this story in the Wednesday, Dec. 20 edition of The Tuscola Journal. City Administrator Drew Hoel stated he hadn’t had much conversation with representatives of Masson Asset Management but hopes to in the beginning of the new year. Topics of discussion will include a leasing plan, the standing redevelopment agreement with the city, and the capital plan for the property.

The City Attorney and City Administrator have discussed a new state law that concerns sexual harassment in the workplace. All municipalities will be required to draft and approve a policy for each of their respective jurisdictions. They hope to have a first draft proposal ready in time for the next council meeting on Jan. 8. In light of all the allegations at the Federal levels of government in the past few months it only makes sense that the states get ahead of the issue.

