Betty Pflum

Betty L. Pflum, 88, of rural Tuscola, passed away at 3:39 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at her residence.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 East Van Allen Street, Tuscola, IL with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, with a Prayer Service following at 7 p.m.