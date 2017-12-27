New owners hope to create better shopping experience at mall

By Kayleigh Rahn

Outlets of Tuscola is under new ownership by Mason Asset Management, and the new company is looking forward to continuing–and improving—the retail shopping center.

President of Mason Asset Management Elliot Nassim said the acquisition was a partnership between his company and Namdar Reality, both companies from the Long Island area.

Mason Asset Management has been in business since 2010 and owns dozens of malls and shopping centers throughout the country.

“We are looking forward to working with the local municipality to create a better shopping experience for everyone,” Nissam said. “We are a private company, and we are motivated to do deals, so if anyone is interested in renting we encourage them to contact us.”

Nassim has been in contact with Tuscola City Hall, and reportedly requested a copy of the existing redevelopment agreement, which was most recently assigned to former property owners ADCO. ADCO purchased the mall from Tanger in 2015.

The sale is listed as a discussion item on the agenda for the Tuscola City Council meeting to take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.