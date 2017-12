Larry Dean Drake, 76, of rural Tuscola, passed away at 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at the C-U Rehab and Nursing Center, Savoy.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, with the Rev. Kenneth Roedder officiating. Burial with military rites accorded will follow in the Zion Cemetery, rural Arthur.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 at the funeral home.