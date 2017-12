Ruth (Benner) Randall Fenner Williams, 88, of Atwood, passed away at 2:21 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood. Burial will follow in the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. on Friday until the time of services at the funeral home.