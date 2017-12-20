Outlets at Tuscola property sells to Long Island-based company

Mason Asset Management has acquired ownership of the Outlets at Tuscola from ADCO Group that purchased the facility in 2015.

Mason Asset Management is a Long Island-based real estate investment and advisory company with expertise in the acquisition, management, disposition, and leasing of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States, according to its website.

The company owns eight other malls and shopping centers in Illinois including Northfield Square Mall in Bradley, River Oaks Center in Calumet City, University Mall in Carbondale, Wilshire Village in East Alton, The Landings in Lansing, Illinois Centre in Marion, Marketplace of Matteson, and Matteson Town Center both of Matteson. More details will be reported as they become available.