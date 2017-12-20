One Minute with an Educator–Mrs. Griffith

Name: Mrs. Lori Griffith

Years in education: I’ve been teaching for 29 years.

Subject/Grade assignment this school year: I’m teaching fourth grade this year.

What was your favorite subject in school? Spelling and writing have always been my favorite subjects in school.

What is your favorite weekend activity? I enjoy spending time with my family.

What is your favorite holiday? Christmas is my favorite holiday. I love the lights and beautiful decorations.

What are you most looking forward to in your curriculum this month? I’m looking forward to helping young writers learn how to express themselves successfully.

What are your students learning this week? They’re learning so many things right now for example, common core multiplication/greatest common factors, Southeast region of the U.S., figurative language, etc.

What is your greatest motivator as a teacher?

Each day is different, and I enjoy helping students challenge themselves to reach their full potential