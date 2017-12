East Prairie boys improve on defense

By Caleigh Parsley

Thursday, Nov. 30

Seventh Grade

Tuscola-26; ALAH-28

Mason Jones-1 point; Easton Cunningham-2 points; Will Cowan-2 points; Grant Kaufman-2 points; Hunter Branca-3 points; Chris Boyd-4 points; Boston Broady-5 points; Colton Musgrave-7 points

Eighth Grade

Tuscola-36; ALAH-18

Riley Nolan-2 points; Haven Hatfield-2 points; Landon Banta-2 points; Pat Pierce-2 points; Peyton Armstrong-4 points; James Parsley-7 points; Jalen Quinn-17 points

Coach Plotner said, “I was really happy with how hard our kids played. I felt like we played hard enough to win, but unfortunately we just came up short.”

Coach Dees said, “We are improving in all areas of the game; most specifically on the defensive end. I feel like our boys are enjoying good pressure defense and the rewards on the offensive end it brings. We still need to work on finishing at the rim offensively but we will continue to improve each week. The goal is to see our current weaknesses become strengths in the next few weeks before Christmas break and into our conference tournament after. Overall both groups are excited about our improvement and have shown they really want to improve and get better.”

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Seventh Grade

Tuscola-37; Villa Grove-31

Colton Musgrave-2 points; Mason Jones-2 points; Chris Boyd-4 points; Boston Broady-6 points; Easton Cunningham-23 points

Eighth Grade

Tuscola-48; Villa Grove-18

James Parsley-2 points; Riley Nolan-2 points; Thomas Brown-2 points; Rajan Patel-2 points

Dalton Eads – 2 points; Pat Pierce-4 points; Landon Banta-5 points; Peyton Armstrong-6 points; Jalen Quinn—10 points; Haven Hatfield-13 points

Friday, Dec. 8

Seventh Grade

Tuscola-24; Paris Crestwood – 11

Grant Kaufman-1 point; Boston Broady-2 points; Robert Fancher-2 points; Easton Cunningham-3 points; Colton Musgrave-4 points; Hunter Branca-5 points; Chris Boyd-7 points

Eighth Grade

Tuscola-41; Paris Crestwood-25

Pat Pierce-2 points; Caden Baer-2 points; James Parsley-4 points; Thomas Brown-4 points; Haven Hatfield-4 points; Jalen Quinn-25 points

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Seventh Grade

Tuscola – 39; Bement – 10

Colton Musgrave – 3 points; Mason Jones – 4 points; Chris Boyd – 4 points; Jordan Sanchez – 4 points; Grant Kaufman – 8 points; Boston Broady – 7 points; Easton Cunningham – 9 points

Eighth Grade

Tuscola – 56; Bement – 11

Landon Banta – 1 point; John Hegarty – 2 points; Caden Baer – 4 points; Preston Brown – 5 points; Pat Pierce – 6 points; James Parsley – 6 points; Thomas Brown – 6 points; Peyton Armstrong – 6 points; Haven Hatfield – 8 points; Jalen Quinn – 12 points

Thursday, Dec. 14

Seventh Grade

Tuscola – 26; Cerro Gordo – 38

Jordan Sanchez – 1 point; Easton Cunningham – 2 points; Chris Boyd – 2 points; Grant Kaufman – 3 points; Mason Jones – 4 points; Boston Broady – 7 points; Colton Musgrave – 7 points

Eighth Grade

Tuscola – 41; Cerro Gordo – 27

Riley Nolan – 2 points; Caden Baer – 2 points; Haven Hatfield – 4 points; James Parsley – 5 points; Peyton Armstrong – 8 points; Jalen Quinn – 20 points

Saturday, Dec. 16

Seventh Grade

Tuscola – 19; Marshall – 31

Chris Boyd – 2 points; Hunter Branca – 2 points; Mason Jones – 2 points; Easton Cunningham – 6 points; Colton Musgrave – 7 points

Eighth Grade

Tuscola – 46; Marshall – 33

John Hegarty – 1 point; Riley Nolan – 2 points; Landon Banta – 2 points; Caden Baer – 4 points; Haven Hatfield – 4 points; James Parsley – 6 points; Peyton Armstrong – 8 points; Jalen Quinn – 19 points