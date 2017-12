Glenda Sue Willison, 78, of Tuscola passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 North Prairie Street, in Tuscola. The Rev. Ted Mitchell will officiate. Burial will be in the Cartwright Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral from 9-11 a.m. at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.