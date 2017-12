Elaine Ruth Bumpus, 69, of Tuscola, passed away at 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are incomplete at the Edwards Funeral Home.

Private memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 at the Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola. Pastor Steven Stern will officiate.