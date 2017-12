Carolyn Lee McLeod, 58, of Tuscola, passed away at 10:55 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at her residence.

Celebration of Life Services were Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at the Tuscola Church of the Nazarene, 1001 Egyptian Trail, Tuscola, with the Rev. Joseph Carter officiating. Visitation was prior to the services at the church. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL, was in charge of the arrangements.