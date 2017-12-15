Back in the Day–Dec. 13, 2017

10 YEARS AGO

Dec. 18, 2007

FuturGen revealed the site chosen for its prototype in a press conference. The community and leaders were gathered in the community building, anxiously awaiting the final decision. Mattoon was chosen, and construction was set to begin in 2009.

Tuscola was hit by a winter storm with snowfall accumulation around 6 inches. Motorists were sliding off into ditches and became stranded, while crews worked around the clock to open the roads.

Full day kindergarten was being considered for Tuscola Schools. It was recommended that this issue be put on the agenda for further discussion in January.

Six Warrior football players were named All-Area First Team; John Wienke, Austen Schultz, Stephen Bosch, Clayton Meyer, Jordan Knerr, and Travis Surma.

Meanwhile, Warrior basketball opened Okay Valley Conference play with a win against Maroa-Forsyth, and the Lady Warriors had a one-point win against Warrensburg. Tuscola Hornets basketball teams were also in the news with wins over Bement, Villa Grove, Crestwood, and Lovington.

20 YEARS AGO

Dec. 16, 1997

There was talk about renovating a building downtown.

East Prairie had a careers seminar, and the topic was “working with animals.” The students were very excited about the “visual aids” that were brought in during the seminar. Many of the students showed interest in going into a career taking care of animals, and the seminars were designed to help them think ahead.

Lois Smalling did her display of Santas around the world for the Literature Club. There were 14 members who heard her stories and history.

The Douglas County Museum was finishing up its 50’s/60’s exhibit. Everything from Elvis and the Beatles to paint by number memorabilia was included. Also included was a “Soda Pop Hop” at the end of the exhibit. It was a 50’s/60’s themed event for families in the community.

Many letters to Santa Claus were published. The most popular gifts asked for were CD players and the N64.

30 YEARS AGO

Dec. 15, 1987

Talks about an increase of sewer bills made the headlines, along with new tax laws that would hurt taxpayers, especially investors.

Holiday Seals tradition hits 80th birthday. Businesses were advertising Christmas specials. Hodge Podge of Baskets & More, Valu-Rite, Monical’s, Roger’s Floral Shop, D&M, Dixie, Fannie & Charlie’s, and IGA were among the businesses running specials.

“Teen Wolf” was shown at the Gem Theatre in Villa Grove, and the Methodist Church advertised its upcoming musical “The Birthday of a King.”

Tuscola Chapter #44, Order of the Eastern Star installed its worthy matron and worthy patron in formal attire. This was held at the Masonic Temple.

Lady Warriors won against Arcola 56-52. Warriors won in conference play 66-45 over Cerro Gordo. Sign up for biddy basketball season began.

The “world’s largest” 8-ft-tall stocking drawing offered its last chance to enter, along with the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce’s drawing for over $125 in prizes.

40 YEARS AGO

Dec. 13, 1977

Tuscola and other areas of Douglas County had to dig themselves out of a deep layer and ice and snow. A large storm pushed through the area, leaving roads closed, including I-57, and motorists stranded. Tuscola Truckers Home, the Community Building, and local residents temporarily hosted the stranded motorists.

A B&O engine sprung a leak in its radiator, and was also stranded in Tuscola. The Tuscola Fire Department was called and had to pump 200 gallons of water into the engine.

The EPA was threatening the city with breach of contract for not moving forward with its sewer improvement project. A $20,000 contract was signed with Daily and Associates of Champaign, but they had failed to provide the city with the design for the new sewer.

The first discussion about 911 was held by the Douglas County Board. On March 21, 1975, The Illinois General Assembly passed a law that made the finalization of 911 system mandatory by 1985.

50 YEARS AGO

Dec. 14, 1967

Olympian, Linda Matheny, was forced to take a rest following an elbow injury. She directed a group of gymnasts who entertained at the U.S.I. Christmas party, but she, herself, was unable to perform.

Five women who received the “Outstanding Young Women of America” award were Mrs. Sharon Marler, Mrs.Carol McCarty, Mrs. Doris Dunn, Mrs. Sharon Wacaser, and Mrs. Josephine Ann Fleming.

Farm income was down $350,000. The crops were wet, hard to move and handle, creating a drying and storage problem. Meanwhile, Douglas County Board voted for a 2 1/2 percent tax to build a working cash fun for the county. The new tax was for the years of 1967-68 only.

In sports, Tuscola Warriors basketball, coached by Bill Burress, beat Newman 72-64. Mark Seip was the leading scorer with 32 points, and Steve Leonard made four points for Tuscola in 15 seconds. Freshman basketball beat Sullivan 68-45, with John Surma as their leading scorer of 31 points. The Hornets won four games in one week under Coach Jon Clapp. Doug Dietrich was their leading scorer, and Andy Rahn cleared the boards with 36 rebounds in two games.