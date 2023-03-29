 Skip to content

Shimmer and Sheek opens new downtown Tuscola location

By Jaclyn Henry

By Dominik Stallings Shimmer and Sheek celebrated the opening of their new store-front location at 101 N. Main St. in Tuscola on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The boutique carries women’s clothing and caters to all ages, with tops, jeans, dresses, and jewelry. One of the co-owners, Taylor Reifsteck, said that they focus on casual, everyday wear,…

Tuscola Warriors boy’s basketball team takes third at state championship

By Jaclyn Henry

Tuscola Warriors boy’s basketball team holds up the third place trophy which they earned at the 2023 IHSA state championship. Photo by Dominik Stallings.

Tuscola Community High School presents ‘Grease’

By Jaclyn Henry

Warriors boys’ basketball wins one for the ages

By Jaclyn Henry

By Lenny Sementi It took a game and a half for the dust to finally settle in the championship of the Altamont Sectional. When it did, Justin Bozarth’s bunch was the one last standing in a four-overtime thriller. The Warriors rallied from a 16-point deficit to collect the win, earning advancement to the SIU Super-Sectional…

Tuscola High School to perform ‘Grease’ musical

By Jaclyn Henry

By Dominik Stallings Tuscola High School Drama Club is putting on its spring musical “Grease”  at 7 p.m. March 8-11 with 2 p.m. matinees on March 11 and 12 at the high school. Over 20 students will be singing and dancing to fan-favorite songs like “Greased Lightning” and “Summer Nights.” Musical Director Johanna Steffens said…

Area News

Douglas County Circuit Judge appointment

April 27, 2023

National Day of Prayer

April 27, 2023

VG JH third quarter honor roll results

April 27, 2023

Lincoln’s Challenge offers alternatives for education

April 27, 2023

Women’s club organizes walk for awareness

April 27, 2023

Area Obituaries

Richard Eiche

April 26, 2023

Elsie Yoder

April 26, 2023

Dan Chambers

April 26, 2023

Katie Ruggles

April 26, 2023

Ray Shunk

April 26, 2023

Area Sports

Warrior runners on a mission to reach perfection

April 20, 2023

Wilcox busy in girls’ softball victory over Clinton

April 20, 2023

Tuscola boys’ baseball looks for arm help

April 20, 2023

Villa Grove sports wrapup baseball, softball, and track

April 20, 2023

Freshman Bayleigh turns in a strong softball debut

April 12, 2023

