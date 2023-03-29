Shimmer and Sheek opens new downtown Tuscola location
By Dominik Stallings Shimmer and Sheek celebrated the opening of their new store-front location at 101 N. Main St. in Tuscola on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The boutique carries women’s clothing and caters to all ages, with tops, jeans, dresses, and jewelry. One of the co-owners, Taylor Reifsteck, said that they focus on casual, everyday wear,…
Tuscola Warriors boy’s basketball team takes third at state championship
Tuscola Warriors boy’s basketball team holds up the third place trophy which they earned at the 2023 IHSA state championship. Photo by Dominik Stallings.
Warriors boys’ basketball wins one for the ages
By Lenny Sementi It took a game and a half for the dust to finally settle in the championship of the Altamont Sectional. When it did, Justin Bozarth’s bunch was the one last standing in a four-overtime thriller. The Warriors rallied from a 16-point deficit to collect the win, earning advancement to the SIU Super-Sectional…
Tuscola High School to perform ‘Grease’ musical
By Dominik Stallings Tuscola High School Drama Club is putting on its spring musical “Grease” at 7 p.m. March 8-11 with 2 p.m. matinees on March 11 and 12 at the high school. Over 20 students will be singing and dancing to fan-favorite songs like “Greased Lightning” and “Summer Nights.” Musical Director Johanna Steffens said…